Tuesday could be our last 70-degree day of the year; here's why

Fall so far has been good to southeastern Wisconsin with plenty of sunshine and lots of 70s. Warm days and cool nights have made it a smooth transition to the new season, but that's all about to change long term.

After Tuesday's high in the 70s we might not hit that number again until 2023. The average last 70-degree day usually comes near Oct. 21 going back to 1890.

Average last 70°F+ day in Milwaukee since 1890

If we look long-term through Oct. 20, the only thing that greets us is below-average temperatures. Much of the central and eastern U.S. will be following a below-average temperature trend. During this time, Milwaukee generally is in the low 60s but, if this forecast verifies, we'll be lucky to get into the 50s.

Temperature outlook from Oct. 16 - Oct. 20 where our average high is 61°F-60°F

We don't have to go out that far to see below-average temperatures. Wednesday, Oct. 12 will be rainy and dreary followed by colder air that really arrives Thursday, Oct. 13 and doesn't let up in the foreseeable future.

Temperature forecast for Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13

Now there have been some freaky warm days in November historically, but never a 70-degree day in December. October is generally a big transition month for southeastern Wisconsin with average highs dropping 13°F from start to finish. Old man winter is just around the corner so enjoy every warm day you can!