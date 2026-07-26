Sunday Weather: Heat advisory and evening severe threat

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The Brief Southeast Wisconsin is under an enhanced risk for severe weather Sunday evening. Storms will develop during the afternoon in northern Wisconsin, then move southeast. Hot, humid and unstable airmass may allow storms to strengthen quickly.



Wisconsin is under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today, Sunday, July 26th. Storms are expected to develop late this afternoon across northern Minnesota and/or northern Wisconsin before organizing into a line that pushes southeast into parts of southeast Wisconsin this evening. The biggest question is where the storms will first form. They may develop over northern Minnesota, or they could form in two separate areas—one in northern Minnesota and another in northern Wisconsin. If storms form in one area, parts of southern Wisconsin would likely see one line of storms around or after midnight. If they form in two areas, we could see multiple rounds of storms from late evening (after 8pm) through the overnight hours.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the exact timing and track of the storms, but any that move through have the potential to strengthen quickly due to the hot, humid and unstable airmass.

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The biggest threats will be damaging winds that could exceed 75 mph, large hail, and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

There is also a heat advisory until 9pm Sunday, July 26th. Air temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s with dewpoints in the low to mid 70s, creating feel like temperatures in the low 100s.

Dewpoints will finally drop by mid-week thanks to Monday's cold front.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.