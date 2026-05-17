Southeast Wisconsin weather: Strong to severe storms into Tuesday

article

The Brief Strong to severe storms are possible through Tuesday, May 19. Storms will come in rounds with breaks in between. Severity and intensity will depend on previous storms and the atmospheric environment.



Several days of strong to severe storms are possible early this week. The Storm Prediction Center has put southeastern Wisconsin under a risk level each day.

The highest risk will be on Sunday evening into early Monday morning and Monday night into early Tuesday due to warmer temperatures and a more favorable atmospheric environment.

Storms will be scattered at times and in rounds, so it is best to be weather aware. Storms are more favorable in the afternoon and evening hours. Higher weather hazards will be heavy rain leading to potential low-lying flooding, large hail, gusty winds, and a small tornado threat.

Follow the FOX6 Weather Experts as they will be tracking activity closely and have you covered!

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media