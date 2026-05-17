Southeast Wisconsin weather: Strong to severe storms into Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - Several days of strong to severe storms are possible early this week. The Storm Prediction Center has put southeastern Wisconsin under a risk level each day.
The highest risk will be on Sunday evening into early Monday morning and Monday night into early Tuesday due to warmer temperatures and a more favorable atmospheric environment.
Storms will be scattered at times and in rounds, so it is best to be weather aware. Storms are more favorable in the afternoon and evening hours. Higher weather hazards will be heavy rain leading to potential low-lying flooding, large hail, gusty winds, and a small tornado threat.
Follow the FOX6 Weather Experts as they will be tracking activity closely and have you covered!
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the FOX6 Weather Experts and Storp Prediction Center.