Southeast Wisconsin: Severe storms possible on Wednesday

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The Brief Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening. High moisture can lead to heavy rain and potential flooding. Hazards will depend on where the warm front sits.



Another active weather setup across the Midwest and Ohio River Valley on Wednesday. The highest risk will be in central Illinois into Northeast Indiana.

Severe weather will be favored along and slightly south of the warm front. Analyzing where the front sets up will be important because models hint at it getting close to the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

If the front moves further north, all types of hazards are possible, along I-94 and south, including damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and tornadoes.

If the front looks to sit just south of the border, that would limit the tornado threat but still give southeast Wisconsin the potential for large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain leading to flooding.



Due to the high amount of water in the atmosphere with this system, there is a slight risk of heavy rainfall which can lead to flooding.

This can especially be favored for areas in Rock and Walworth counties that saw several inches of rain last week.

An average of weather models indicates that we could see half to three quarters of an inch in northern counties with one to two inches in central and southern counties.

A few light showers could linger into very early Thursday morning, but the weather is trending dry Thursday into Friday. Your FOX6 Weather Experts will have you covered!