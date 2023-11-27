Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 26, 2023
article
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
- Beaver Dam, 3.2
- Brillion, 3.1
- Franksville, 1.2
- Lake Mills, 1.5
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 1.1
- New Berlin, 1.2
- Oconomowoc, 1.5
- Palmyra, 1.6
- Richfield, 1.3
- Sturtevant, 1.0
- Sullivan, 1.5
- Wales, 1.0
- Watertown, 3.0
