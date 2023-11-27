Expand / Collapse search

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 26, 2023

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Winter Weather
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map (alphabetical) from the National Weather Service

  • Beaver Dam, 3.2
  • Brillion, 3.1
  • Franksville, 1.2
  • Lake Mills, 1.5
  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 1.1
  • New Berlin, 1.2
  • Oconomowoc, 1.5
  • Palmyra, 1.6
  • Richfield, 1.3
  • Sturtevant, 1.0
  • Sullivan, 1.5
  • Wales, 1.0
  • Watertown, 3.0

