Severe thunderstorm warning; Dodge, Fond du Lac counties impacted

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Dodge, Fond du Lac and Jefferson counties Friday, Nov. 4.

The latest warning covers Dodge and Fond du Lac counties until 3:45 p.m. The warning that included Jefferson County expired.

During that time, quarter-sized hail was possible along with strong winds. Damage to vehicles is expected, the NWS said.

