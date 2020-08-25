Severe T-storm warning for NW Fond du Lac County canceled

article

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Fond du Lac County until 2:30 Tuesday, Aug. 25.

That warning was canceled about five minutes before it was set to expire.

According to the NWS, shortly before 2 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Green Lake, or near Berlin, moving southeast at 25 mph, capable of producing ping pong ball sized hail and 60 mph winds.

