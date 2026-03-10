Severe storms possible Tuesday night, winter weather advisory Wednesday
MILWAUKEE - Thunderstorms are possible between on Tuesday evening, March 10. Some may be strong with large hail, mainly south of I-94.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following counties until midnight:
- Milwaukee
- Waukesha
- Racine
- Kenosha
- Jefferson
- Walworth
There is a greater severe threat south of us in Illinois, where strong tornadoes (EF2+) are possible along with large hail.
Large hail will be the main threat in southern Wisconsin, mainly near the WI/IL border. Storms are possible between 5-10pm.
Overnight, freezing rain will be possible across northern counties, which could create slippery conditions for the morning commute. Then snow is likely for all of Southeast Wisconsin the rest of the day Wednesday. About an inch of snow will be possible on grassy surfaces.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties from 1am to 1pm Wednesday for freezing rain and a glaze of ice.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.