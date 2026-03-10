Severe storms possible Tuesday night, winter weather advisory Wednesday

article

The Brief Thunderstorms are possible between 5-10 tonight, Tuesday, March 10. Thunderstorms may be strong to severe with large hail, mainly south of I-94. Freezing rain is possible overnight, then snow throughout Wednesday, March 11th.



Thunderstorms are possible between on Tuesday evening, March 10. Some may be strong with large hail, mainly south of I-94.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following counties until midnight:

Milwaukee

Waukesha

Racine

Kenosha

Jefferson

Walworth

There is a greater severe threat south of us in Illinois, where strong tornadoes (EF2+) are possible along with large hail.

Large hail will be the main threat in southern Wisconsin, mainly near the WI/IL border. Storms are possible between 5-10pm.

Overnight, freezing rain will be possible across northern counties, which could create slippery conditions for the morning commute. Then snow is likely for all of Southeast Wisconsin the rest of the day Wednesday. About an inch of snow will be possible on grassy surfaces.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties from 1am to 1pm Wednesday for freezing rain and a glaze of ice.

