The National Weather Service (NWS) is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from our storm on Monday, Aug. 10.

Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:

Elkhorn, 3.90

Racine, 3.25

Kenosha, 2.55

Waterford, 1.48

NWS also offered storm reports which can be found by CLICKING HERE.