Strong low could bring heavy rain and severe storms to Wisconsin Friday

The Brief Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected across Wisconsin Friday and Friday night. Temperatures will surge into the 50s and possibly lower 60s ahead of the storm system. Severe storms are likely across the Plains while Wisconsin may see thunderstorms and locally heavy rain.



A strong storm system moving out of the Plains will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to Wisconsin on Friday with periods of heavier rainfall possible into Friday night.

The system will tap into warm and moist air surging northward into the Upper Midwest, creating a mild but unsettled end to the workweek.

Rain and thunder Friday

Timeline:

Rain is expected to become widespread Friday as the area of low pressure approaches. Periods of moderate rain are likely with embedded thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Most forecast models are showing a strong southwest low level jet transporting moisture into the region. This will support widespread rainfall with moderate to occasionally heavy rates at times.

Temperatures will also surge well above early March averages as highs are expected to climb into the 50s and possibly the lower 60s across parts of southern and southwestern Wisconsin.

As the system lifts northeast Friday night, severe thunderstorms are possible along with these periods of heavy rain. Some forecast models suggest that an intense line of storms could move into the upper Mississippi Valley during the mid to late evening.

That scenario might generate storms capable of large hail, severe wind gusts and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out with the faster moving sections of the line.

Cold front arrives Saturday

What we know:

A cold front trailing the storm system is expected to sweep through Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Rain will gradually end behind the front as the system moves toward the Great Lakes and eastern Canada.

Despite the frontal passage, temperatures will remain relatively mild for early March with southwest winds returning Sunday and early next week.

Higher risk farther south

Dig deeper:

The same system is expected to produce significant severe weather across parts of the central United States.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the southern and central Plains into the lower to mid-Missouri Valley under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms Friday and Friday night. Storms there have a higher chance of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

A powerful mid-level jet and strong wind shear will create favorable conditions for severe storms across that region during the afternoon and evening.