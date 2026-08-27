Ragweed counts high across Milwaukee, what you can do

The Brief Ragweed counts are high in and around Milwaukee. Allergy symptoms could be elevated and more severe. Cooler temperatures in the fall will eventually bring the ragweed count down.



If your nose has been stuffy, your eyes itchy, or you’ve been sneezing more than usual, ragweed could be to blame.

Ragweed pollen levels are running high across the Milwaukee area, making late August a challenging time for those with seasonal allergies. Current pollen forecasts list ragweed as one of the primary allergens in the air.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Ragweed is a common weed across the Midwest and typically becomes a major allergy trigger in late summer and early fall. Just one ragweed plant can produce an enormous amount of pollen, and the tiny particles can travel long distances in the wind.

What you can do:

Experts recommend keeping windows closed when pollen levels are high, especially on dry and windy days. Showering and changing clothes after spending time outdoors can also help keep pollen from being tracked inside.

If you’re particularly sensitive to ragweed, consider limiting time outdoors when pollen counts peak and talk with your healthcare provider about options for managing allergy symptoms.

The good news? Ragweed season won’t last forever. Cooler temperatures later in the fall will eventually bring an end to the annual allergy assault.

For now, if you’re sneezing your way through late August, ragweed may be the culprit.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media