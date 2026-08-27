Ragweed counts high across Milwaukee, what you can do
MILWAUKEE - If your nose has been stuffy, your eyes itchy, or you’ve been sneezing more than usual, ragweed could be to blame.
Ragweed pollen levels are running high across the Milwaukee area, making late August a challenging time for those with seasonal allergies. Current pollen forecasts list ragweed as one of the primary allergens in the air.
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Ragweed is a common weed across the Midwest and typically becomes a major allergy trigger in late summer and early fall. Just one ragweed plant can produce an enormous amount of pollen, and the tiny particles can travel long distances in the wind.
What you can do:
Experts recommend keeping windows closed when pollen levels are high, especially on dry and windy days. Showering and changing clothes after spending time outdoors can also help keep pollen from being tracked inside.
If you’re particularly sensitive to ragweed, consider limiting time outdoors when pollen counts peak and talk with your healthcare provider about options for managing allergy symptoms.
The good news? Ragweed season won’t last forever. Cooler temperatures later in the fall will eventually bring an end to the annual allergy assault.
For now, if you’re sneezing your way through late August, ragweed may be the culprit.
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Local perspective:
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The Source: This information is from FOX6 Weather Experts, Airmine, and Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center.