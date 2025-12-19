Milwaukee Weather: Windy and Cold Friday, Wintry Mix Saturday
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
Early morning flurries then some sunshine today, but much colder and windy.
Temperatures will stay in the teens much of the day with colder wind chills, then climb overnight into the 20s.
Back to upper 30s on Saturday with a chance for light wintry mix at times, then colder and sunny on Sunday.
Above freezing temperatures ahead next week, with the possibility of some rain Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day.
Today: Cold morning. Partly sunny and windy.
High: 22°
Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: Increasing clouds and rising temperatures.
Low: 20°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry mix.
High: 38°
Wind: SW/NW 10-20
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold.
AM Low: 12° High: 24°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow.
AM Low: 20° High: 38°
Wind: S 5-15
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 32° High: 42°
Wind: NW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 32° High: 42°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
