Milwaukee Weather: Windy and Cold Friday, Wintry Mix Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Early morning flurries then some sunshine today, but much colder and windy.

Temperatures will stay in the teens much of the day with colder wind chills, then climb overnight into the 20s.

Back to upper 30s on Saturday with a chance for light wintry mix at times, then colder and sunny on Sunday.

Above freezing temperatures ahead next week, with the possibility of some rain Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day.

Today: Cold morning. Partly sunny and windy.

High: 22°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Increasing clouds and rising temperatures.

Low: 20°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry mix.

High: 38°

Wind: SW/NW 10-20

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold.

AM Low: 12° High: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain/snow.

AM Low: 20° High: 38°

Wind: S 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 32° High: 42°

Wind: NW 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 32° High: 42°

Wind: SE 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media