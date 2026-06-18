Milwaukee Weather: Sunshine returns, stray evening shower

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Clouds to start today, then afternoon sunshine with temperatures reaching into the low 70s. There is a slight chance for a late day or evening rain shower. Partly sunny on Friday with a slight chance for a rain shower. Highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Cooler on Sunday for Father's Day with a slight chance for t-storms and highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Decreasing clouds. Slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower.

High: 72°

Dew point: 54°

Wind: WNW 10-20

Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for showers.

AM Low: 57° High: 73°

Dew point: 50°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 59° High: 75°

Dew point: 53°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny. Breezy and cooler. Slight chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 57° High: 67°

Dew point: 48°

Wind: NE 10-20

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 69°

Dew point: 50°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Tuesday: Chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 55° High: 73°

Dew point: 53°

Wind: SSW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media