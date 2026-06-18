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Milwaukee Weather: Sunshine returns, stray evening shower

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published June 18, 2026 5:14 AM CDT
Published June 18, 2026 5:14 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

MILWAUKEE - Clouds to start today, then afternoon sunshine with temperatures reaching into the low 70s. There is a slight chance for a late day or evening rain shower. Partly sunny on Friday with a slight chance for a rain shower. Highs in the low-to-mid 70s.
Partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Cooler on Sunday for Father's Day with a slight chance for t-storms and highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Decreasing clouds. Slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower.
High:     72°
Dew point: 54°
Wind:     WNW 10-20

Friday:   Partly sunny. Slight chance for showers.
AM Low:   57°                   High:  73°
Dew point: 50°
Wind:     WNW 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low:   59°                   High:  75°
Dew point: 53°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny. Breezy and cooler. Slight chance for t-storms.
AM Low:   57°                   High:  67°
Dew point: 48°
Wind:     NE 10-20

Monday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   54°                   High:  69°
Dew point: 50°
Wind:     ENE 5-10

Tuesday:  Chance for t-storms.
AM Low:   55°                   High:  73°
Dew point: 53°
Wind:     SSW 5-10

6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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