Milwaukee Weather: Sunshine returns, stray evening shower
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Clouds to start today, then afternoon sunshine with temperatures reaching into the low 70s. There is a slight chance for a late day or evening rain shower. Partly sunny on Friday with a slight chance for a rain shower. Highs in the low-to-mid 70s.
Partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Cooler on Sunday for Father's Day with a slight chance for t-storms and highs in the 60s.
Thursday: Decreasing clouds. Slight chance for an afternoon/evening shower.
High: 72°
Dew point: 54°
Wind: WNW 10-20
Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for showers.
AM Low: 57° High: 73°
Dew point: 50°
Wind: WNW 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 59° High: 75°
Dew point: 53°
Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny. Breezy and cooler. Slight chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 57° High: 67°
Dew point: 48°
Wind: NE 10-20
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 54° High: 69°
Dew point: 50°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Tuesday: Chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 55° High: 73°
Dew point: 53°
Wind: SSW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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