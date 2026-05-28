Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and cooler

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A much cooler setup settles in for Thursday as breezy north-east winds push highs near Lake Michigan into the 60s while inland spots still manage the 70s. The onshore flow is also creating dangerous swimming conditions, with high waves and strong currents prompting beach hazard statements through this afternoon. After that, the forecast turns fairly quiet with high pressure dominating the pattern into early next week. Overall, it’s a pretty calm late-May stretch with mainly dry weather, comfortable nights, and only slim chances for a stray shower at times.

Today: 66 Lake. Sunny.

High: 72°

Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 48°

Wind: VAR CALM

Friday: 76 Lake. Mostly sunny with a few more clouds late day.

High: 82°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: 68 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 56° High: 74°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Sunday: 72 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 76°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Monday: 72 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 55° High: 78°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: 72 Lake. Sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 78°

Wind: E 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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Big picture view:

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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