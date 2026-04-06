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Milwaukee Weather: Rain and snow showers Monday

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Published  April 6, 2026 4:54am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A brief but impactful round of convective rain/snow showers will develop Monday afternoon into the evening, bringing minor travel impacts.
Any wet surfaces may refreeze Monday night as temperatures fall, creating localized slick spots. After a quieter and cooler Tuesday, attention turns to a mixed precipitation chance Tuesday night.
The pattern becomes more active midweek through the weekend, with several rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms as temperatures trend milder.
While some uncertainty remains late week regarding frontal placement, the overall signal favors a warmer and more unsettled stretch, with potential for springlike warmth by Sunday.

Today:    AM sunny breaks then more clouds PM with scattered showers and snow showers.
High:     46°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.
Low:      22°
Wind:     NNE 3-7

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny. Chilly.
High:     36°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Wednesday: Chance of showers. Breezy.
AM Low:   32°                   High:  60°
Wind:     S 10-20

Thursday: Showers likely.
AM Low:   50°                   High:  64°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Friday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   42°                   High:  56°
Wind:     NNE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers.
AM Low:   38°                   High:  54°
Wind:     E 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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