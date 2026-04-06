Milwaukee Weather: Rain and snow showers Monday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A brief but impactful round of convective rain/snow showers will develop Monday afternoon into the evening, bringing minor travel impacts.
Any wet surfaces may refreeze Monday night as temperatures fall, creating localized slick spots. After a quieter and cooler Tuesday, attention turns to a mixed precipitation chance Tuesday night.
The pattern becomes more active midweek through the weekend, with several rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms as temperatures trend milder.
While some uncertainty remains late week regarding frontal placement, the overall signal favors a warmer and more unsettled stretch, with potential for springlike warmth by Sunday.
Today: AM sunny breaks then more clouds PM with scattered showers and snow showers.
High: 46°
Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 22°
Wind: NNE 3-7
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chilly.
High: 36°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday: Chance of showers. Breezy.
AM Low: 32° High: 60°
Wind: S 10-20
Thursday: Showers likely.
AM Low: 50° High: 64°
Wind: SW 10-20
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 42° High: 56°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers.
AM Low: 38° High: 54°
Wind: E 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.