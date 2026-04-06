Milwaukee Weather: Rain and snow showers Monday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A brief but impactful round of convective rain/snow showers will develop Monday afternoon into the evening, bringing minor travel impacts.

Any wet surfaces may refreeze Monday night as temperatures fall, creating localized slick spots. After a quieter and cooler Tuesday, attention turns to a mixed precipitation chance Tuesday night.

The pattern becomes more active midweek through the weekend, with several rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms as temperatures trend milder.

While some uncertainty remains late week regarding frontal placement, the overall signal favors a warmer and more unsettled stretch, with potential for springlike warmth by Sunday.

Today: AM sunny breaks then more clouds PM with scattered showers and snow showers.

High: 46°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 22°

Wind: NNE 3-7

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chilly.

High: 36°

Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday: Chance of showers. Breezy.

AM Low: 32° High: 60°

Wind: S 10-20

Thursday: Showers likely.

AM Low: 50° High: 64°

Wind: SW 10-20

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 56°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers.

AM Low: 38° High: 54°

Wind: E 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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