Milwaukee Weather - Rain to snow then the cold and wind arrives tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Early morning rain that will transition into snow. Totals looking to be 1-2" with higher amounts along Kettle Moraine. Snow showers continue in the afternoon/evening.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 10, until 1 p.m.

Temperatures in the mid-30s and falling by the afternoon with wind chills in the lower 20s to teens as winds pick up due to a frontal passage.

Partly cloudy Sunday with highs just below the freezing mark. Strong winds can gust near 30mph.

Warmer temperatures arrive for the first several days next week in the 40s. Next chance of rain is on Tuesday with a chance of snow on Wednesday as colder air arrives.

Today: Morning rain transitioning to snow. Falling afternoon temps, windy

High: 34°

Wind: W 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. Windy and cold.

Low: 20°

Wind: W 15-20

Sunday: Partly cloudy.

High: 31°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 25° High: 39°

Wind: W 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers.

AM Low: 32° High: 46°

Wind: WSW 15-20

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers.

AM Low: 27° High: 33°

Wind: N 10-20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 14° High: 28°

Wind: SW 5-10

