Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s inland to upper 70s near the lake.

Partly sunny with slightly stronger winds and warmer temps on Thursday. Highs in the middle 80s.

Storms are possible late Thursday night with better coverages Friday into Saturday.

Muggy and warm conditions into the start of the weekend. A cold front late Saturday will bring in cooler air on Sunday.

Today: 78 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 81°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 58°

Wind: SE 5

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Chance for late night t-storms.

High: 86°

Wind: SW 10-256

Friday: Chance for showers and t-storms. Windy and warm.

AM Low: 67° High: 83°

Wind: SW 15-25

Saturday: Chance for t-storms. Warm.

AM Low: 68° High: 82°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: 68 Lake. Partly sunny and cooler.

AM Low: 57° High: 77°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: 74 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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