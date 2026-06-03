Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s inland to upper 70s near the lake.
Partly sunny with slightly stronger winds and warmer temps on Thursday. Highs in the middle 80s.
Storms are possible late Thursday night with better coverages Friday into Saturday.
Muggy and warm conditions into the start of the weekend. A cold front late Saturday will bring in cooler air on Sunday.
Today: 78 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 81°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 58°
Wind: SE 5
Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Chance for late night t-storms.
High: 86°
Wind: SW 10-256
Friday: Chance for showers and t-storms. Windy and warm.
AM Low: 67° High: 83°
Wind: SW 15-25
Saturday: Chance for t-storms. Warm.
AM Low: 68° High: 82°
Wind: S 5-10
Sunday: 68 Lake. Partly sunny and cooler.
AM Low: 57° High: 77°
Wind: NE 5-10
Monday: 74 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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