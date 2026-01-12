Milwaukee Weather - Mostly sunny and warmer Monday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny skies on Monday with temperatures beginning to warm into the low 40s.

Mild temperatures continue into Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s.

A clipper system looks to bring the chance for a few morning showers early Tuesday.

A big drop in temperatures are likely by Wednesday into the end of the week with several slight chances of minor snow.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 41°

Wind: W 10-15

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 33°

Wind: S 10-15

Tuesday: Morning showers possible. Warmer in the afternoon and breezy.

High: 46°

Wind: W 10-20

Wednesday:Blustery and a chance for snow showers. Much colder.

AM Low: 23° High: 31°

Wind: N 15-20

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 13° High: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy with chance for snow showers.

AM Low: 20° High: 31°

Wind: SW 5-15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance for snow showers.

AM Low: 16° High: 22°

Wind: W 10-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media