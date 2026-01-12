Milwaukee Weather - Mostly sunny and warmer Monday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Mostly sunny skies on Monday with temperatures beginning to warm into the low 40s.
Mild temperatures continue into Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s.
A clipper system looks to bring the chance for a few morning showers early Tuesday.
A big drop in temperatures are likely by Wednesday into the end of the week with several slight chances of minor snow.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 41°
Wind: W 10-15
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 33°
Wind: S 10-15
Tuesday: Morning showers possible. Warmer in the afternoon and breezy.
High: 46°
Wind: W 10-20
Wednesday:Blustery and a chance for snow showers. Much colder.
AM Low: 23° High: 31°
Wind: N 15-20
Thursday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 13° High: 24°
Wind: NW 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy with chance for snow showers.
AM Low: 20° High: 31°
Wind: SW 5-15
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance for snow showers.
AM Low: 16° High: 22°
Wind: W 10-15


