Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and mild
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s inland to the upper 60s near the lake.
Mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Warm on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s with a south-west wind.
Thunderstorm chances return late Thursday night with scattered activity Friday and Saturday before a front moves through on Sunday.
It will be very warm and muggy Friday into the weekend feeling like summer!
Today: 68 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 75°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Clear.
Low: 53°
Wind: NE 5
Wednesday:76 Lake. Mostly sunny and warmer.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny and warm. Chance for late night t-storms.
AM Low: 58° High: 85°
Wind: SW 5-15
Friday: Breezy and warm with a chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 65° High: 84°
Wind: SW 10-20
Saturday: Breezy and warm with a chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 65° High: 82°
Wind: SW 10-20
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 78°
Wind: N 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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