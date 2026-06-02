Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and mild

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s inland to the upper 60s near the lake.

Mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Warm on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s with a south-west wind.

Thunderstorm chances return late Thursday night with scattered activity Friday and Saturday before a front moves through on Sunday.

It will be very warm and muggy Friday into the weekend feeling like summer!

Today: 68 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 75°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Clear.

Low: 53°

Wind: NE 5

Wednesday:76 Lake. Mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm. Chance for late night t-storms.

AM Low: 58° High: 85°

Wind: SW 5-15

Friday: Breezy and warm with a chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 65° High: 84°

Wind: SW 10-20

Saturday: Breezy and warm with a chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 65° High: 82°

Wind: SW 10-20

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 78°

Wind: N 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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