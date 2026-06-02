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Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and mild

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Weather
Published June 2, 2026 5:23 AM CDT
Published June 2, 2026 5:23 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s inland to the upper 60s near the lake.
Mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Warm on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s with a south-west wind.
Thunderstorm chances return late Thursday night with scattered activity Friday and Saturday before a front moves through on Sunday.
It will be very warm and muggy Friday into the weekend feeling like summer!

Today:    68 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High:     75°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Tonight:  Clear.
Low:      53°
Wind:     NE 5

Wednesday:76 Lake. Mostly sunny and warmer.
High:     80°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm. Chance for late night t-storms.
AM Low:   58°                   High:  85°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Friday:   Breezy and warm with a chance for t-storms.
AM Low:   65°                   High:  84°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Saturday: Breezy and warm with a chance for t-storms.
AM Low:   65°                   High:  82°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Sunday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   62°                   High:  78°
Wind:     N 5-10
 

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