Milwaukee Weather - Frosty and cold morning, sunny day ahead

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Frosty Monday morning with temps in the teens inland to low 20s near the lake.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies on Monday. Highs in the mid-40s inland, upper 30s near the lake.

A total lunar eclipse will happen Tuesday morning, total eclipse from 5-6am. It may be tough to see due to increasing clouds.

Increasing clouds on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Chance of rain and storms possible Wednesday through Friday with warming temperatures.

Today: 39 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 44°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy this evening, mostly clear overnight.

Low: 27°

Wind: SE 5

Tuesday: 39 Lake. Mostly cloudy.

High: 43°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday:41 Lake. Chance for scattered showers and t-storms.

AM Low: 32° High: 45°

Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: 39 Lake. Mostly cloudy. Chance storms.

AM Low: 37° High: 42°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Chance for showers and t-storms Warmer. Warming at night.

AM Low: 37° High: 57°

Wind: SE 5-15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with AM rain showers. Blustery with falling afternoon temperatures.

AM Low: 47° High: 53°

Wind: NE 5-10



