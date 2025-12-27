Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy and mild Saturday, rain arrives tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Cloudy with areas of fog. Temperatures in the low 40s.

Rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday. Quarter to half an inch is possible. Temperatures start in the mid 40s to near 50F by the border.

As temps rapidly fall by the afternoon/evening, precip will change over to snow late Sunday night into Monday morning. A winter weather advisory is issued for northern counties from 9PM Sunday to 12PM Monday for accumulating snow and strong winds.

Cold air arrives wrapping up December next week with highs in the 20s. The first day of the new year looks to be the coldest with highs in the teens and wind chills below zero.

Today: Cloudy with areas of fog. Rain at night.

High: 41°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy and mild with areas of fog.

Low: 40°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Rain and mild. Temps dropping in the afternoon.

High: 46°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: Snowy, windy and cold. Wind chill in the single digits.

AM Low: 22° High: 27°

Wind: NW 20-30

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cold.

AM Low: 12° High: 25°

Wind: W 10-20

Wednesday:Chance for snow.

AM Low: 18° High: 28°

Wind: W 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold. Blustery. AM wind chill: -5 to -10. PM wind chill: -3 to +3.

AM Low: 9° High: 15°

Wind: NW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media