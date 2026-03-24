Milwaukee Weather: AM flurries, PM warm-up

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Alright, this is one of those classic spring fake-outs where we warm things up nicely midweek before reminding you it’s still March. We’ll deal with clouds and maybe a stray flurry early, but honestly, most of that won’t even make it to the ground. The real headline is the warm-up, with 50s Tuesday and a push into the 60s Wednesday away from the lake. A weak system slides through Thursday with some scattered rain chances and even a little thunder, but the really severe stuff should stay south. Then we cool briefly Friday before bouncing right back into a milder, more spring-like pattern for the weekend, with another active setup looming next week.

Today: Isolated flurries possible before 9am then partly sunny and seasonally mild.

High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 35°

Wind: S 3-7

Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonally warm.

High: 62°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonally warm. Chance of afternoon showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 48° High: 62°

Wind: N/NE 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler.

AM Low: 29° High: 40°

Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 27° High: 52°

Wind: W 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny and seasonally warm.

AM Low: 35° High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-15



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