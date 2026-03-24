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Milwaukee Weather: AM flurries, PM warm-up

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Published  March 24, 2026 4:34am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Alright, this is one of those classic spring fake-outs where we warm things up nicely midweek before reminding you it’s still March. We’ll deal with clouds and maybe a stray flurry early, but honestly, most of that won’t even make it to the ground. The real headline is the warm-up, with 50s Tuesday and a push into the 60s Wednesday away from the lake. A weak system slides through Thursday with some scattered rain chances and even a little thunder, but the really severe stuff should stay south. Then we cool briefly Friday before bouncing right back into a milder, more spring-like pattern for the weekend, with another active setup looming next week.

Today:    Isolated flurries possible before 9am then partly sunny and seasonally mild.
High:     52°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.
Low:      35°
Wind:     S  3-7

Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonally warm.
High:     62°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonally warm. Chance of afternoon showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low:   48°                   High:  62°
Wind:     N/NE 5-15

Friday:   Partly sunny and cooler.
AM Low:   29°                   High:  40°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   27°                   High:  52°
Wind:     W 5-15

Sunday:   Partly sunny and seasonally warm.
AM Low:   35°                   High:  58°
Wind:     SW 5-15
 

6-day planner

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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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