Milwaukee Weather: AM flurries, PM warm-up
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Alright, this is one of those classic spring fake-outs where we warm things up nicely midweek before reminding you it’s still March. We’ll deal with clouds and maybe a stray flurry early, but honestly, most of that won’t even make it to the ground. The real headline is the warm-up, with 50s Tuesday and a push into the 60s Wednesday away from the lake. A weak system slides through Thursday with some scattered rain chances and even a little thunder, but the really severe stuff should stay south. Then we cool briefly Friday before bouncing right back into a milder, more spring-like pattern for the weekend, with another active setup looming next week.
Today: Isolated flurries possible before 9am then partly sunny and seasonally mild.
High: 52°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 35°
Wind: S 3-7
Wednesday: Partly sunny and seasonally warm.
High: 62°
Wind: SW 5-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonally warm. Chance of afternoon showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 48° High: 62°
Wind: N/NE 5-15
Friday: Partly sunny and cooler.
AM Low: 29° High: 40°
Wind: NE 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 27° High: 52°
Wind: W 5-15
Sunday: Partly sunny and seasonally warm.
AM Low: 35° High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-15
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.