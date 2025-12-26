Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Morning rain then mild and cloudy

Published  December 26, 2025 4:43am CST
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin stays wet Friday morning but should dry up through the mid-day.
Temperatures stay well above normal through the weekend, keeping most precipitation liquid.
A stronger storm system arrives Sunday, bringing widespread rain, then a sharp turn to winter as strong northwest winds pull in polar air Sunday night into Monday.
That colder blast will flip rain to light snow and deliver single-digit wind chills by Monday morning. Colder weather lingers into midweek with a couple light snow chances.

Today:    Morning showers then mostly cloudy but dry.
High:     44°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tonight:  Cloudy.
Low:      36°
Wind:     VAR Light

Saturday: AM fog. Mostly cloudy. Late day rain showers.
High:     42°
Wind:     SE 10-20

Sunday:   Chance for rain showers during the day and snow at night.
AM Low:   38°                    High:  46°
Wind:     NW 5-15

Monday:   AM snow showers. Windy and cold.
AM Low:   20°                    High:  26°
Wind:     NW 15-25

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
AM Low:   14°                    High:  28°
Wind:     WSW 10-20

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers at night.
AM Low:   16°                    High:  24°
Wind:     NW 5-10

