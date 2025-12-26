Milwaukee Weather: Morning rain then mild and cloudy
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin stays wet Friday morning but should dry up through the mid-day.
Temperatures stay well above normal through the weekend, keeping most precipitation liquid.
A stronger storm system arrives Sunday, bringing widespread rain, then a sharp turn to winter as strong northwest winds pull in polar air Sunday night into Monday.
That colder blast will flip rain to light snow and deliver single-digit wind chills by Monday morning. Colder weather lingers into midweek with a couple light snow chances.
Today: Morning showers then mostly cloudy but dry.
High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy.
Low: 36°
Wind: VAR Light
Saturday: AM fog. Mostly cloudy. Late day rain showers.
High: 42°
Wind: SE 10-20
Sunday: Chance for rain showers during the day and snow at night.
AM Low: 38° High: 46°
Wind: NW 5-15
Monday: AM snow showers. Windy and cold.
AM Low: 20° High: 26°
Wind: NW 15-25
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 14° High: 28°
Wind: WSW 10-20
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers at night.
AM Low: 16° High: 24°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
