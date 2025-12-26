Milwaukee Weather: Morning rain then mild and cloudy

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin stays wet Friday morning but should dry up through the mid-day.

Temperatures stay well above normal through the weekend, keeping most precipitation liquid.

A stronger storm system arrives Sunday, bringing widespread rain, then a sharp turn to winter as strong northwest winds pull in polar air Sunday night into Monday.

That colder blast will flip rain to light snow and deliver single-digit wind chills by Monday morning. Colder weather lingers into midweek with a couple light snow chances.

Today: Morning showers then mostly cloudy but dry.

High: 44°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy.

Low: 36°

Wind: VAR Light

Saturday: AM fog. Mostly cloudy. Late day rain showers.

High: 42°

Wind: SE 10-20

Sunday: Chance for rain showers during the day and snow at night.

AM Low: 38° High: 46°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: AM snow showers. Windy and cold.

AM Low: 20° High: 26°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 14° High: 28°

Wind: WSW 10-20

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers at night.

AM Low: 16° High: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10

