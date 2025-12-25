Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy Christmas, rain arrives overnight

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin stays mild through the end of the week, with rain likely across the entire area tonight into early Friday.

A brief and low risk for light freezing drizzle exists this evening in far northwest counties, but any icing would be minor and short-lived.

Rain clears west to east by Friday afternoon, followed by dry and mild weather.

A stronger system late in the weekend brings rain Saturday night into Sunday, then gusty winds, falling temperatures, and a chance for snow with below-zero wind chills by Sunday night into Monday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Light rain overnight.

High: 38°

Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Light rain after midnight.

Low: 36°

Wind: SE 10-15

Friday: Early morning rain/patchy freezing rain possible for far NW counties. Cloudy.

High: 44°

Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Cloudy.

AM Low: 36° High: 42°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain/snow. Becoming windy with temperatures falling in the afternoon.

AM Low: 38° High: 44°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Early morning light snow possible then partly cloudy. Windy and much colder.

AM Low: 12° High: 22°

Wind: NW 10-25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 11° High: 26°

Wind: W 5-10

