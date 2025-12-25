Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy Christmas, rain arrives overnight
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin stays mild through the end of the week, with rain likely across the entire area tonight into early Friday.
A brief and low risk for light freezing drizzle exists this evening in far northwest counties, but any icing would be minor and short-lived.
Rain clears west to east by Friday afternoon, followed by dry and mild weather.
A stronger system late in the weekend brings rain Saturday night into Sunday, then gusty winds, falling temperatures, and a chance for snow with below-zero wind chills by Sunday night into Monday.
Today: Mostly cloudy. Light rain overnight.
High: 38°
Wind: NE 5-15
Tonight: Light rain after midnight.
Low: 36°
Wind: SE 10-15
Friday: Early morning rain/patchy freezing rain possible for far NW counties. Cloudy.
High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday: Cloudy.
AM Low: 36° High: 42°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain/snow. Becoming windy with temperatures falling in the afternoon.
AM Low: 38° High: 44°
Wind: NW 10-20
Monday: Early morning light snow possible then partly cloudy. Windy and much colder.
AM Low: 12° High: 22°
Wind: NW 10-25
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 11° High: 26°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.