Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy Christmas, rain arrives overnight

By
Published  December 25, 2025 6:19am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin stays mild through the end of the week, with rain likely across the entire area tonight into early Friday.
A brief and low risk for light freezing drizzle exists this evening in far northwest counties, but any icing would be minor and short-lived.
Rain clears west to east by Friday afternoon, followed by dry and mild weather.
A stronger system late in the weekend brings rain Saturday night into Sunday, then gusty winds, falling temperatures, and a chance for snow with below-zero wind chills by Sunday night into Monday.

Today:    Mostly cloudy. Light rain overnight.
High:     38°
Wind:     NE 5-15

Tonight:  Light rain after midnight.
Low:      36°
Wind:     SE 10-15

Friday:   Early morning rain/patchy freezing rain possible for far NW counties. Cloudy.
High:     44°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Saturday: Cloudy.
AM Low:   36°                    High:  42°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Sunday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain/snow. Becoming windy with temperatures falling in the afternoon.
AM Low:   38°                    High:  44°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Monday:   Early morning light snow possible then partly cloudy. Windy and much colder.
AM Low:   12°                    High:  22°
Wind:     NW 10-25

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.
AM Low:   11°                    High:  26°
Wind:     W 5-10

