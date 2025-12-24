Milwaukee Weather: Showers possible on Christmas Eve

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southeast Wisconsin will stay well above normal for late December through the end of the week, with quiet conditions early Christmas Eve before light rain or drizzle develops late Wednesday.

The rain tapers off around midnight, but a brief drop in temperatures could allow isolated slick spots on untreated roads, mainly in central Wisconsin.

Christmas Day looks dry, breezy, and mild. Another system approaches late day with rain becomes likely Christmas night into early Friday, with a short window for freezing rain possible in colder inland areas before temperatures rise again.

A strong cold front late Saturday into Sunday brings gusty winds and a sharp return to winter cold by early next week.

Today: Cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon and evening rain showers.

High: 42°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy.

Low: 34°

Wind: NE 3-7

Thursday: Cloudy with showers arriving overnight.

High: 40°

Wind: N/E 5-10

Friday: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 36° High: 44°

Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 35° High: 46°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Morning clouds the becoming sunny. Temperatures fall through the afternoon.

AM Low: 34° High: 34°

Wind: NW 10-25

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cold.

AM Low: 8° High: 20°

Wind: NW 10-25



