Milwaukee Weather: Showers possible on Christmas Eve
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southeast Wisconsin will stay well above normal for late December through the end of the week, with quiet conditions early Christmas Eve before light rain or drizzle develops late Wednesday.
The rain tapers off around midnight, but a brief drop in temperatures could allow isolated slick spots on untreated roads, mainly in central Wisconsin.
Christmas Day looks dry, breezy, and mild. Another system approaches late day with rain becomes likely Christmas night into early Friday, with a short window for freezing rain possible in colder inland areas before temperatures rise again.
A strong cold front late Saturday into Sunday brings gusty winds and a sharp return to winter cold by early next week.
Today: Cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon and evening rain showers.
High: 42°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy.
Low: 34°
Wind: NE 3-7
Thursday: Cloudy with showers arriving overnight.
High: 40°
Wind: N/E 5-10
Friday: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 36° High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-15
Saturday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 35° High: 46°
Wind: S 5-10
Sunday: Morning clouds the becoming sunny. Temperatures fall through the afternoon.
AM Low: 34° High: 34°
Wind: NW 10-25
Monday: Mostly sunny. Cold.
AM Low: 8° High: 20°
Wind: NW 10-25
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.