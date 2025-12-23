Milwaukee Weather: Mild today and no snow for Christmas

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin starts Tuesday with a quiet but tricky morning, as wet roads and temperatures hovering near freezing create isolated slick spots, mainly north and west of Milwaukee, while lakeshore areas stay milder.

Patchy fog is possible early but widespread dense fog is unlikely, keeping impacts limited and short-lived.

After the morning concerns, well-above-normal temperatures for late December settle in and persist through Christmas. Light rain or drizzle is possible Wednesday evening, followed by a higher chance of rain Christmas night.

By late Sunday into early next week, a cooler air mass returns, signaling the end of the unusually mild holiday pattern.

Today: Patchy AM fog. Partly sunny and warmer.

High: 44°

Wind: W/NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 27°

Wind: VAR Light

Wednesday: Cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon and evening rain showers.

High: 42°

Wind: S 5-10

Thursday: Cloudy with showers arriving overnight.

AM Low: 35° High: 40°

Wind: N/E 5-10

Friday: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 36° High: 44°

Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 37° High: 46°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 20° High: 28°

Wind: NW 10-25



