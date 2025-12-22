Milwaukee Weather --Morning chance for wintry mix, cloudy and mild today
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Chance for wintry mix north of I-94 during the morning commute. Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain are possible, which can lead to slick travel on untreated surfaces.
Cloudy skies on Monday with potential light showers/drizzle in the late morning and afternoon. As temperatures fall tonight, this could bring a freezing drizzle/flurries.
Partly sunny and warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day looks to be warmer with highs in the upper 40s. There is a chance for afternoon/evening rain showers on Christmas as well. Low 40s for highs on Friday and Saturday.
Today: AM light snow/mix, PM light rain/mix.
High: 39°
Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy with chance for flurries.
Low: 33°
Wind: S 5
Tuesday: Partly sunny and warmer.
High: 42°
Wind: W 5-10
Wednesday: Cloudy with slight chance for evening rain showers.
AM Low: 29° High: 42°
Wind: SE 5-10
Thursday: Cloudy with slight chance for evening rain showers.
AM Low: 36° High: 47°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Friday: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 38° High: 43°
Wind: E 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 43°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
Local perspective:
