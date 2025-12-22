Milwaukee Weather --Morning chance for wintry mix, cloudy and mild today

Expand / Collapse search

December 22, 2025
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Chance for wintry mix north of I-94 during the morning commute. Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain are possible, which can lead to slick travel on untreated surfaces.
Cloudy skies on Monday with potential light showers/drizzle in the late morning and afternoon. As temperatures fall tonight, this could bring a freezing drizzle/flurries.
Partly sunny and warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day looks to be warmer with highs in the upper 40s. There is a chance for afternoon/evening rain showers on Christmas as well. Low 40s for highs on Friday and Saturday.

Today:    AM light snow/mix, PM light rain/mix.
High:     39°
Wind:     S 5-10

Tonight:  Cloudy with chance for flurries.
Low:      33°
Wind:     S 5

Tuesday:  Partly sunny and warmer.
High:     42°
Wind:     W 5-10

Wednesday: Cloudy with slight chance for evening rain showers.
AM Low:   29°                    High:  42°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Thursday: Cloudy with slight chance for evening rain showers.
AM Low:   36°                    High:  47°
Wind:     ENE 5-10

Friday:   Morning showers. Mostly cloudy.
AM Low:   38°                    High:  43°
Wind:     E 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low:   32°                    High:  43°
Wind:     SE 5-10
 

