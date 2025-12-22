Milwaukee Weather --Morning chance for wintry mix, cloudy and mild today

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Chance for wintry mix north of I-94 during the morning commute. Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain are possible, which can lead to slick travel on untreated surfaces.

Cloudy skies on Monday with potential light showers/drizzle in the late morning and afternoon. As temperatures fall tonight, this could bring a freezing drizzle/flurries.

Partly sunny and warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day looks to be warmer with highs in the upper 40s. There is a chance for afternoon/evening rain showers on Christmas as well. Low 40s for highs on Friday and Saturday.

Today: AM light snow/mix, PM light rain/mix.

High: 39°

Wind: S 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy with chance for flurries.

Low: 33°

Wind: S 5

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warmer.

High: 42°

Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday: Cloudy with slight chance for evening rain showers.

AM Low: 29° High: 42°

Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: Cloudy with slight chance for evening rain showers.

AM Low: 36° High: 47°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Friday: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 38° High: 43°

Wind: E 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 43°

Wind: SE 5-10



6-day planner

