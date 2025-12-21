Milwaukee Weather: Cold start to winter then turning mild
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Sunny and much colder for the start to astronomical winter today! Temperatures will reach into the 20s this afternoon. Turning mild this week, with upper 30s Monday and a slight chance of flurries or drizzle. 40s expected through Christmas Day with a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into Thursday. Some sunshine returns Friday with slightly cooler temperatures in the low 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold.
High: 27°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rising temperatures.
Low: 22°
Wind: SW 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow/drizzle.
High: 38°
Wind: S 5-15
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 42°
Wind: W 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening.
AM Low: 30° High: 42°
Wind: SE 5-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain.
AM Low: 38° High: 46°
Wind: NE 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 34°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
