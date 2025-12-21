Milwaukee Weather: Cold start to winter then turning mild

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Sunny and much colder for the start to astronomical winter today! Temperatures will reach into the 20s this afternoon. Turning mild this week, with upper 30s Monday and a slight chance of flurries or drizzle. 40s expected through Christmas Day with a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into Thursday. Some sunshine returns Friday with slightly cooler temperatures in the low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold.

High: 27°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rising temperatures.

Low: 22°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow/drizzle.

High: 38°

Wind: S 5-15

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 42°

Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening.

AM Low: 30° High: 42°

Wind: SE 5-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain.

AM Low: 38° High: 46°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 34°

Wind: SE 5-10



