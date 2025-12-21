Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Cold start to winter then turning mild

By
Published  December 21, 2025 6:15am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

MILWAUKEE - Sunny and much colder for the start to astronomical winter today! Temperatures will reach into the 20s this afternoon. Turning mild this week, with upper 30s Monday and a slight chance of flurries or drizzle. 40s expected through Christmas Day with a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into Thursday. Some sunshine returns Friday with slightly cooler temperatures in the low 30s.

Sunday:   Mostly sunny and cold.
High:     27°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Tonight:  Increasing clouds. Rising temperatures.
Low:      22°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Monday:   Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow/drizzle.
High:  38°
Wind:     S 5-15

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
AM Low:   32°                    High:  42°
Wind:     W 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening.
AM Low:   30°                    High:  42°
Wind:     SE 5-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain. 
AM Low:   38°                    High:  46°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   32°                    High:  34°
Wind:     SE 5-10
 

6-day planner

