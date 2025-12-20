Milwaukee Weather: Warmer with Flurries, Back to Cold Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
Mostly cloudy and windy today with a few flurries or light snow showers through midday. Temperatures reach into the middle 30s. Clearing skies this evening and overnight with dropping temperatures back into the low teens by Sunday morning. Temperatures remain in the 20s Sunday with sunshine, then more mild in the days ahead. Slight chance of snow Monday, then a chance of light rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. Christmas Day could be in the 50s.
Saturday: Light snow possible at times. Late-day clearing. Windy.
High: 36°
Wind: SW/W 10-20
Tonight: Clearing clouds. Cold and windy.
High: 12°
Wind: NW 10-20
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold.
High: 23°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
AM Low: 22° High: 36°
Wind: S 5-15
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy
AM Low: 32° High: 42°
Wind: NW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
AM Low: 30° High: 40°
Wind: SE 5-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy
AM Low: 36° High: 50°
Wind: SW 5-15
6-day planner
