Milwaukee Weather: Bitterly cold Arctic air arrives Saturday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Cold Weather Advisory from Midnight - Noon Saturday 12/123/2025
Southern and eastern Wisconsin are heading into the coldest stretch of the season as an Arctic air mass settles in late Friday night through the weekend.
Light snow chances remain minimal, limited to brief flurries or a dusting Friday afternoon and evening with little impact.
The main concern is dangerous cold, with wind chills plunging to between 10 below and 30 below zero from late Friday night through Sunday night.
Conditions improve early next week, with temperatures rebounding toward seasonal normals and daytime highs near or above freezing by midweek.
Today: Partly sunny. Chilly. Becoming much colder overnight.
High: 24°
Wind: SW-NW 5-10
Tonight: Very cold.
Low: -1°
Wind: NW 10-15
Saturday: Bitter cold. Light snow. Wind chill: -10 to -25.
High: 6°
Wind: NW 10-20
Sunday: Bitter cold. Mostly sunny. AM wind chill: -15 to -25.
AM Low: -4° High: 10°
Wind: NW 5-15
Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 2° High: 22°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 12° High: 36°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy. Mild.
AM Low: 31° High: 40°
Wind: SW 10-20
6-day planner
