Milwaukee Weather - Mostly cloudy and cold Monday, more snow tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Slight chance of lake effect snow this morning. Otherwise, cloudy and cold with temps in the single digits to teens. Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the low to mid 20s.

Snow returns Monday night into Tuesday morning. Little accumulation expected-dusting to possible 1" with higher amounts in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.

A stronger low pressure system arrives late Tuesday that can start off as snow, transition to a wintry mix, then back to snow on Wednesday. There is uncertainty where the rain/snow line will sit. This will determine who can see more snow or rain. Any areas that see rain will likely deal with it freezing by Wednesday causing icy roads.

Very cold temperatures return by next weekend with highs in the single digits and lows below zero! Winter is here to stay.

Today: AM flurries. Mostly cloudy.

High: 26°

Wind: N 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers. A dusting to 1" possible north.

Low: 18°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: AM Snow, Wintry mix after 4pm. Blustery and warmer.

AM Low: 18° High: 36°

Wind: W 10-15

Wednesday: AM snow ending. Mostly cloudy and windy. Falling PM temperatures.

AM Low: 31° High: 35°

Wind: NW 15-25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold.

AM Low: 10° High: 21°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold and blustery.

AM Low: 6° High: 19°

Wind: NW 15-20

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold. Chance for snow at night.

AM Low: -2° High: 9°

Wind: NW 5-10

