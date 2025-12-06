Milwaukee Weather: More overnight snow into Sunday morning

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Periods of sunshine early Saturday then increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Snow moves in late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 10PM Saturday to 8AM Sunday. Snow totals can range 1-3" north of I-94 and 2-5" south of I-94.

Highs over the weekend will remain in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures can slightly warm into the low/mid 30s, which can bring a wintry mix. Another round of colder air arrives by next weekend. Today: Partly Sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon.

High: 26°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, snow late.

Low: 16°

Wind: N 5-10

Sunday: Morning snow then partly sunny.

High: 23°

Wind: N 5-10

Monday: Partly Sunny.

AM Low: 8° High: 25°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow. Breezy.

AM Low: 15° High: 35°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow.

AM Low: 27° High: 34°

Wind: W 10-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

AM Low: 12° High: 23°

Wind: N 5-10

