Milwaukee Weather: More overnight snow into Sunday morning
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Periods of sunshine early Saturday then increasing clouds in the afternoon.
Snow moves in late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 10PM Saturday to 8AM Sunday. Snow totals can range 1-3" north of I-94 and 2-5" south of I-94.
Highs over the weekend will remain in the low to mid 20s.
Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures can slightly warm into the low/mid 30s, which can bring a wintry mix. Another round of colder air arrives by next weekend. Today: Partly Sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon.
High: 26°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy, snow late.
Low: 16°
Wind: N 5-10
Sunday: Morning snow then partly sunny.
High: 23°
Wind: N 5-10
Monday: Partly Sunny.
AM Low: 8° High: 25°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow. Breezy.
AM Low: 15° High: 35°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow.
AM Low: 27° High: 34°
Wind: W 10-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.
AM Low: 12° High: 23°
Wind: N 5-10
