Milwaukee Weather: Morning rain and snow likely
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Rain, a wintry mix and slushy snow across our area early Tuesday, creating some slick spots for the morning commute before we change back to all rain by Tuesday afternoon.
Midweek brings mostly cloudy skies with a small chance of sprinkles Wednesday and light rain chances returning Thursday as temperatures stay in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday remains mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain mainly in southern Wisconsin.
The weekend looks quiet, mild and seasonably pleasant with highs in the low 50s and light winds.
Today: Morning rain and a wintry mix changing to all rain by noon and ending in the afternoon. Some areas will get a slushy accumulation.
High: 42°
Wind: E/NE 5-15
Tonight: Cloudy.
Low: 34°
Wind: NE 3-7
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 46°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Warmer.
AM Low: 37° High: 54°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
AM Low: 32° High: 48°
Wind: NW 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 29° High: 50°
Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 35° High: 52°
Wind: NW 5-15
