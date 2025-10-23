Milwaukee Weather: Freeze Warning issued for SE Wisconsin

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A dry and cool Thursday leads to a widespread freeze Thursday night into early Friday morning, ending the growing season for most inland areas.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued from 2 a.m. through 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 24.

Sunshine returns Friday with cool highs in the 50s, followed by a gradual weekend warm-up into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds increase Sunday night as a pair of storm systems bring scattered rain chances through midweek.

Temperatures stay near or slightly above normal until a midweek cold front brings cooler air back by Wednesday night.

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and cool.

High: 50°

Wind: NW 10-15

Tonight: Clear and cold.

Low: 32°

Wind: NW 3-7

Friday: Morning frost & freeze for all areas. Mostly sunny.

High: 54°

Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny

AM Low: 38° High: 58°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny

AM Low: 44° High: 60°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

AM Low: 48° High: 60°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

AM Low: 48° High: 56°

Wind: SE 5-15

