Milwaukee Weather: Freeze Warning issued for SE Wisconsin
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A dry and cool Thursday leads to a widespread freeze Thursday night into early Friday morning, ending the growing season for most inland areas.
A FREEZE WARNING has been issued from 2 a.m. through 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 24.
Sunshine returns Friday with cool highs in the 50s, followed by a gradual weekend warm-up into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Clouds increase Sunday night as a pair of storm systems bring scattered rain chances through midweek.
Temperatures stay near or slightly above normal until a midweek cold front brings cooler air back by Wednesday night.
Today: Partly sunny, breezy and cool.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 10-15
Tonight: Clear and cold.
Low: 32°
Wind: NW 3-7
Friday: Morning frost & freeze for all areas. Mostly sunny.
High: 54°
Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny
AM Low: 38° High: 58°
Wind: S 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny
AM Low: 44° High: 60°
Wind: SE 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
AM Low: 48° High: 60°
Wind: SE 5-15
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
AM Low: 48° High: 56°
Wind: SE 5-15
6-day planner
