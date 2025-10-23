Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Freeze Warning issued for SE Wisconsin

By
Updated  October 23, 2025 4:58am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A dry and cool Thursday leads to a widespread freeze Thursday night into early Friday morning, ending the growing season for most inland areas.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued from 2 a.m. through 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 24.

Sunshine returns Friday with cool highs in the 50s, followed by a gradual weekend warm-up into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds increase Sunday night as a pair of storm systems bring scattered rain chances through midweek.

Temperatures stay near or slightly above normal until a midweek cold front brings cooler air back by Wednesday night.

Today:    Partly sunny, breezy and cool.
High:     50°
Wind:     NW 10-15

Tonight:  Clear and cold.
Low:      32°
Wind:     NW 3-7

Friday:   Morning frost & freeze for all areas. Mostly sunny.
High:     54°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny
AM Low:   38°                    High:  58°
Wind:     S 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny
AM Low:   44°                    High:  60°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Monday:   Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
AM Low:   48°                    High:  60°
Wind:     SE 5-15

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
AM Low:   48°                    High:  56°
Wind:     SE 5-15

