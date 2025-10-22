Milwaukee Weather: Wet and windy Wednesday, frost on the way

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A wet and windy Wednesday, scattered showers taper off late in the day but strong northwest flow keeps things chilly all day with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Clearing skies Wednesday night, will lead to widespread frost, with a hard freeze likely Thursday night into Friday morning as lows dip into the upper 20s and low 30s for inland areas.

Sunshine returns Friday through the weekend with gradually warming temperatures, reaching the upper 50s to near 60 by Sunday.

Early next week looks milder but unsettled, with a chance of rain returning Monday night into Wednesday.

Today: Windy and chilly. Scattered showers tapering off late day.

High: 50°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Frost likely.

Low: 38°

Wind: NW 5-15

Thursday: Morning frost. Partly sunny, breezy and cool.

High: 52°

Wind: NW 10-20

Friday: Morning frost both inland and lakeside. Freeze likely inland. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 33° High: 54°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Saturday: Morning frost. Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 36° High: 60°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny and seasonally mild.

AM Low: 46° High: 62°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny and seasonally mild.

AM Low: 48° High: 62°

Wind: SE 5-15

