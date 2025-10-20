Milwaukee Weather: Morning frost, showers return this evening

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Mild and breezy weather kicks off the week Monday, with highs in the 60s before a cold front brings light rain Monday evening.

Tuesday turns sharply colder, windy, and damp with scattered showers and highs struggling to reach the low 50 degrees.

By midweek, high pressure settles in, bringing clearer skies but the season’s first frost and possible freezes Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The end of the week looks mainly dry. A slight warm up due by the weekend as highs return to the low 60s.

Today: Sunny to start with frost inland then becoming cloudy. Windy & warmer. Showers return after 7pm.

High: 64°

Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Breezy. Showers likely.

Low: 46°

Wind: W 10-15

Tuesday: Windy and chilly with a rain showers likely by the afternoon.

High: 52°

Wind: W 15-25

Wednesday: Windy and chilly with a slight chance for rain showers.

AM Low: 42° High: 52°

Wind: NW 15-25

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Morning frost.

AM Low: 36° High: 54°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny. Morning frost.

AM Low: 36° High: 58°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 60°

Wind: ESE 5-10

