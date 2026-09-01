Milwaukee Weather: AM fog, isolated PM storms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

The September calendar may say meteorological Fall, but the atmosphere clearly didn’t get the memo, with warm and muggy weather hanging around through the end of the workweek. Heat indices should routinely reach the low to mid-90s, and spots seeing enough afternoon sunshine could flirt with 100 degrees. A stalled frontal boundary will also keep scattered storm chances in the forecast from later Tuesday through the first half of the weekend, although there will be plenty of dry time between rounds. Wednesday night through Friday looks like the period to watch most closely, as a few stronger or severe storms are possible. The active pattern finally starts to change as we head deeper into the weekend.

Today: Hot and humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Heat Index: 96-100.

High: 90°

Wind: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 74°

Wind: SW 3-7

Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High: 88°

Wind: VAR 5-10

Thursday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 70° High: 86°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Friday: Morning showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 70° High: 86°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 70° High: 84°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Sunday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 84°

Wind: SE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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