Milwaukee Weather: Hot, humid, chance of storms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re starting the week firmly stuck in summer mode, with plenty of heat and humidity hanging around through at least Wednesday. Heat indices should routinely climb into the low and mid-90s, and spots that get more sunshine could flirt with 100. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday, but areal coverage looks pretty spotty. Any storm that does pop could produce gusty winds or hail. A slow-moving front arrives Wednesday but doesn’t appear eager to leave, keeping occasional showers and storms in the forecast through much of the rest of the week. Drier, more seasonable air could begin working in by Sunday.

Today: Hot & humid. Scattered AM showers and thunderstorms. Isolated afternoon showers and storms possible.

High: 90°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Humid.

Low: 74°

Wind: SW 3-7

Tuesday: Hot & humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

High: 92°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday: Hot & humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

AM Low: 72° High: 88°

Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 70° High: 82°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 84°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 70° High: 84°

Wind: E 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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