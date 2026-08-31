Milwaukee Weather: Hot, humid, chance of storms
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We’re starting the week firmly stuck in summer mode, with plenty of heat and humidity hanging around through at least Wednesday. Heat indices should routinely climb into the low and mid-90s, and spots that get more sunshine could flirt with 100. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday, but areal coverage looks pretty spotty. Any storm that does pop could produce gusty winds or hail. A slow-moving front arrives Wednesday but doesn’t appear eager to leave, keeping occasional showers and storms in the forecast through much of the rest of the week. Drier, more seasonable air could begin working in by Sunday.
Today: Hot & humid. Scattered AM showers and thunderstorms. Isolated afternoon showers and storms possible.
High: 90°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Humid.
Low: 74°
Wind: SW 3-7
Tuesday: Hot & humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.
High: 92°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday: Hot & humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.
AM Low: 72° High: 88°
Wind: E 5-10
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 70° High: 82°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 68° High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 70° High: 84°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.