Milwaukee Weather: Hot, humid and stormy pattern
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Showers and thunderstorms taper off this morning, with some dry time through midday. Scattered storms return during the afternoon and evening.
Warm and humid with temperatures reaching the mid 80s.
Hotter Monday into Tuesday with temperatures in the low 90s. Heat indices may reach 100 on Tuesday.
There is a daily chance of storms through Friday, but somewhat cooler temperatures return late this week due to a lake breeze.
Today: Scattered thunderstorms. Warm and humid.
High: 86°
Dewpoint: 70°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Chance thunderstorms.
Low: 72°
Wind: S 5-10
Monday: Scattered thunderstorms. Hot and humid.
High: 90°
Dewpoint: 72°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. Hot and humid.
AM Low: 74° High: 92°
Dewpoint: 74°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. Hot and humid.
AM Low: 74° High: 88°
Dewpoint: 72°
Wind: SW/E 5-10
Thursday: Slight chance thunderstorms. Slightly cooler.
AM Low: 72° High: 84°
Dewpoint: 70°
Wind: NE 5-10
Friday: Chance thunderstorms. Slightly cooler.
AM Low: 70° High: 82°
Dewpoint: 69°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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