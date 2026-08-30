Milwaukee Weather: Hot, humid and stormy pattern

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Showers and thunderstorms taper off this morning, with some dry time through midday. Scattered storms return during the afternoon and evening.

Warm and humid with temperatures reaching the mid 80s.

Hotter Monday into Tuesday with temperatures in the low 90s. Heat indices may reach 100 on Tuesday.

There is a daily chance of storms through Friday, but somewhat cooler temperatures return late this week due to a lake breeze.

Today: Scattered thunderstorms. Warm and humid.

High: 86°

Dewpoint: 70°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Chance thunderstorms.

Low: 72°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms. Hot and humid.

High: 90°

Dewpoint: 72°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. Hot and humid.

AM Low: 74° High: 92°

Dewpoint: 74°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. Hot and humid.

AM Low: 74° High: 88°

Dewpoint: 72°

Wind: SW/E 5-10

Thursday: Slight chance thunderstorms. Slightly cooler.

AM Low: 72° High: 84°

Dewpoint: 70°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Chance thunderstorms. Slightly cooler.

AM Low: 70° High: 82°

Dewpoint: 69°

Wind: SE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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