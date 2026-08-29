Milwaukee Weather: Chance afternoon rain, high dew points return
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Mostly cloudy to cloudy Saturday. Increasing chances of rain and possible storms by the afternoon and evening. Highs near 80F with rising humidity.
A continuous pattern of hot and very muggy forecast will arrive Sunday through Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s/near 90F with high dew points.
Daily chances of showers and storms are possible through the week. There will be dry time in between.
There could be a slight shift in the weather pattern by Thursday bringing back an east wind and cooler temps.
Today: Cloudy with increasing humidity. Chance rain/storms afternoon and evening.
High: 80°
Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Chance rain/storms.
Low: 68°
Wind: S 5-10
Sunday: Chance rain and storms. Warm and humid.
High: 89°
Wind: SW 10-15
Monday: Slight chance storms. Warm and humid.
AM Low: 72° High: 89°
Wind: SSW 5-15
Tuesday: Slight chance storms. Warm and humid.
AM Low: 73° High: 90°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday:Slight chance storms. Warm and humid.
AM Low: 73° High: 90°
Wind: SW 5-15
Thursday: Slight chance storms.
AM Low: 69° High: 83°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X