Milwaukee Weather: Chance afternoon rain, high dew points return

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly cloudy to cloudy Saturday. Increasing chances of rain and possible storms by the afternoon and evening. Highs near 80F with rising humidity.

A continuous pattern of hot and very muggy forecast will arrive Sunday through Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s/near 90F with high dew points.

Daily chances of showers and storms are possible through the week. There will be dry time in between.

There could be a slight shift in the weather pattern by Thursday bringing back an east wind and cooler temps.

Today: Cloudy with increasing humidity. Chance rain/storms afternoon and evening.

High: 80°

Wind: S 5-10

Tonight: Chance rain/storms.

Low: 68°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Chance rain and storms. Warm and humid.

High: 89°

Wind: SW 10-15

Monday: Slight chance storms. Warm and humid.

AM Low: 72° High: 89°

Wind: SSW 5-15

Tuesday: Slight chance storms. Warm and humid.

AM Low: 73° High: 90°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday:Slight chance storms. Warm and humid.

AM Low: 73° High: 90°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Slight chance storms.

AM Low: 69° High: 83°

Wind: E 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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