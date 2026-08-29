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Milwaukee Weather: Chance afternoon rain, high dew points return

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Weather
Published August 29, 2026 6:08 AM CDT
Published August 29, 2026 6:08 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly cloudy to cloudy Saturday. Increasing chances of rain and possible storms by the afternoon and evening. Highs near 80F with rising humidity.
A continuous pattern of hot and very muggy forecast will arrive Sunday through Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s/near 90F with high dew points.
Daily chances of showers and storms are possible through the week. There will be dry time in between.
There could be a slight shift in the weather pattern by Thursday bringing back an east wind and cooler temps.

Today:    Cloudy with increasing humidity. Chance rain/storms afternoon and evening.
High:     80°
Wind:     S 5-10

Tonight:  Chance rain/storms.
Low:      68°
Wind:     S 5-10

Sunday:   Chance rain and storms. Warm and humid.
High:     89°
Wind:     SW 10-15

Monday:   Slight chance storms. Warm and humid.
AM Low:   72°                   High:  89°
Wind:     SSW 5-15

Tuesday:  Slight chance storms. Warm and humid.
AM Low:   73°                   High:  90°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Wednesday:Slight chance storms. Warm and humid.
AM Low:   73°                   High:  90°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Thursday: Slight chance storms.
AM Low:   69°                   High:  83°
Wind:     E 5-10
 

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