Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Thursday, rain returns Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Thursday and Friday give us a pleasant finish to the workweek, with plenty of dry weather and highs near 80 to the lower 80s. Some early morning fog is possible, especially in the Wisconsin River Valley and other low-lying areas. The pattern starts changing Saturday as warmer, more humid air pushes back into the region and shower and storm chances increase. The best chance of widespread storms appears to arrive later Saturday night, but a stalled front could keep additional rounds coming through Sunday and into early next week. With plenty of moisture available and repeated storms possible, heavy rainfall could eventually become a concern.

Today: Mostly sunny. Turning cooler lakeside in the later afternoon.

High: 80°

Wind: NW-NE 3-7

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 60°

Wind: SE 3-5

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 82° / 78 LAKE.

Wind: S/SE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm. Showers and thunderstorms overnight.

AM Low: 64° High: 84°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms likely.

AM Low: 69° High: 88°

Wind: SW 10-20

Monday: Chance of rain and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 72° High: 88°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Chance of rain and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 72° High: 86°

Wind: NNE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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