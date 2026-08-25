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Milwaukee Weather: Storms Tuesday night and Wednesday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published August 25, 2026 4:38 AM CDT
Published August 25, 2026 4:38 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Tuesday stays mostly quiet and pleasant, although dangerous waves and currents will create a high swimming risk at Sheboygan County beaches during the afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms return after midnight Tuesday night, with scattered activity continuing into Wednesday. The better window for a stronger storm appears to be Wednesday afternoon across eastern Wisconsin, where a cold front could spark storms capable of gusty winds and hail. High pressure takes over behind the front, setting us up for a dry and pleasant stretch from Wednesday night through Friday. The pattern gets busier again this weekend into Monday.

Tonight:  Showers and thunderstorms.
Low:      57°
Wind:     SW 3-7

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:     80°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Wednesday: AM & PM showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low:   67°                   High:  83°
Wind:     W/NW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   65°                   High:  81°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Friday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   63°                   High:  79° / 74° LAKE. 
Wind:     NE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
AM Low:   62°                   High:  80°
Wind:     S 5-10

Sunday:   Showers and thunderstorms likely.
AM Low:   68°                   High:  84°
Wind:     SW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Livestream

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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