Milwaukee Weather: Storms Tuesday night and Wednesday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Tuesday stays mostly quiet and pleasant, although dangerous waves and currents will create a high swimming risk at Sheboygan County beaches during the afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms return after midnight Tuesday night, with scattered activity continuing into Wednesday. The better window for a stronger storm appears to be Wednesday afternoon across eastern Wisconsin, where a cold front could spark storms capable of gusty winds and hail. High pressure takes over behind the front, setting us up for a dry and pleasant stretch from Wednesday night through Friday. The pattern gets busier again this weekend into Monday.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 57°
Wind: SW 3-7
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: AM & PM showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 67° High: 83°
Wind: W/NW 5-15
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 65° High: 81°
Wind: NW 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 63° High: 79° / 74° LAKE.
Wind: NE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
AM Low: 62° High: 80°
Wind: S 5-10
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely.
AM Low: 68° High: 84°
Wind: SW 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.