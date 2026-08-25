Milwaukee Weather: Storms Tuesday night and Wednesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Tuesday stays mostly quiet and pleasant, although dangerous waves and currents will create a high swimming risk at Sheboygan County beaches during the afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms return after midnight Tuesday night, with scattered activity continuing into Wednesday. The better window for a stronger storm appears to be Wednesday afternoon across eastern Wisconsin, where a cold front could spark storms capable of gusty winds and hail. High pressure takes over behind the front, setting us up for a dry and pleasant stretch from Wednesday night through Friday. The pattern gets busier again this weekend into Monday.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 57°

Wind: SW 3-7

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 80°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: AM & PM showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 67° High: 83°

Wind: W/NW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 65° High: 81°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 79° / 74° LAKE.

Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

AM Low: 62° High: 80°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely.

AM Low: 68° High: 84°

Wind: SW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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