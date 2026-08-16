Milwaukee Weather: Warm and muggy Sunday
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Clouds to start this morning, along with patchy fog, then becoming partly sunny after a cold front passes.
It'll be hot and humid with temperatures in the middle 80s, although dewpoints will drop a bit this afternoon.
Partly sunny and less humid Monday with temperatures in the low 80s.
A chance for storms returns Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
Today: Becoming partly sunny. Warm and humid.
High: 86°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 68°
Wind: N 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny and less humid.
High: 82°
Wind: VAR 5-10
Tuesday: Chance for afternoon/evening t-storms.
AM Low: 66° High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday:74 Lake. Chance morning t-storms.
AM Low: 64° High: 78°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: 76 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 64° High: 82°
Wind: S 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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