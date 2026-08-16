Milwaukee Weather: Warm and muggy Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Clouds to start this morning, along with patchy fog, then becoming partly sunny after a cold front passes.

It'll be hot and humid with temperatures in the middle 80s, although dewpoints will drop a bit this afternoon.

Partly sunny and less humid Monday with temperatures in the low 80s.

A chance for storms returns Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Today: Becoming partly sunny. Warm and humid.

High: 86°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 68°

Wind: N 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny and less humid.

High: 82°

Wind: VAR 5-10

Tuesday: Chance for afternoon/evening t-storms.

AM Low: 66° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday:74 Lake. Chance morning t-storms.

AM Low: 64° High: 78°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: 76 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 82°

Wind: S 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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