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Milwaukee Weather: Warm and muggy Sunday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Weather
Published August 16, 2026 5:58 AM CDT
Published August 16, 2026 5:58 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

MILWAUKEE - Clouds to start this morning, along with patchy fog, then becoming partly sunny after a cold front passes.
It'll be hot and humid with temperatures in the middle 80s, although dewpoints will drop a bit this afternoon.
Partly sunny and less humid Monday with temperatures in the low 80s.
A chance for storms returns Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Today:    Becoming partly sunny. Warm and humid.
High:     86°
Wind:     NW 5-15

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low:      68°
Wind:     N 5-10

Monday:   Partly sunny and less humid.
High:     82°
Wind:     VAR 5-10

Tuesday:  Chance for afternoon/evening t-storms.
AM Low:   66°                   High:  86°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Wednesday:74 Lake. Chance morning t-storms.
AM Low:   64°                   High:  78°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Thursday: 76 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low:   62°                   High:  80°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   64°                   High:  82°
Wind:     S 5-15

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