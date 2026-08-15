Milwaukee Weather: Slight precipitation chance, mostly cloudy and muggy Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Slight chance for a few showers/storms on Saturday. There will be dry time. Highs in the upper 70s lakeside to near 80F inland.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night into Sunday with another chance for a few showers/storms. Lows near 70F.

Decreasing clouds on Sunday, plus warm and humid. Dew points drop briefly Monday.

There is another chance of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. Cooler and drier air possible mid-week.

Today: 76 Lake. A few storms/showers possible. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance storms.

Low: 70°

Wind: E 5

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid.

High: 83°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: Partly sunny. Less humid.

AM Low: 65° High: 80°

Wind: N 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of storms at night.

AM Low: 63° High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of storms.

AM Low: 66° High: 78°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 59° High: 74°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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