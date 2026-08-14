Milwaukee Weather: Muggy and mostly cloudy Friday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Areas of patchy to dense fog Friday morning. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s lakeside to near 80F inland.

A few shower/storms are possible near the Wisconsin/Illinois border late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon into Sunday could stay dry. Highs on the weekend in the lower 80s.

Temperatures remain in the upper 70s to low 80s heading into next week. Dew points slightly lower on Sunday into Monday.

Today: 77 Lake. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Muggy.

High: 80°

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Chance of storms near the border.

Low: 68°

Wind: E 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for storms.

High: 83°

Wind: SE 10-20

Sunday: Partly sunny muggy.

AM Low: 70° High: 82°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 79°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for storms.

AM Low: 63° High: 81°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny with a slight chance for storms.

AM Low: 67° High: 79°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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