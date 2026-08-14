Milwaukee Weather: Muggy and mostly cloudy Friday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Areas of patchy to dense fog Friday morning. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s lakeside to near 80F inland.
A few shower/storms are possible near the Wisconsin/Illinois border late Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon into Sunday could stay dry. Highs on the weekend in the lower 80s.
Temperatures remain in the upper 70s to low 80s heading into next week. Dew points slightly lower on Sunday into Monday.
Today: 77 Lake. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Muggy.
High: 80°
Wind: E 5-10
Tonight: Chance of storms near the border.
Low: 68°
Wind: E 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for storms.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 10-20
Sunday: Partly sunny muggy.
AM Low: 70° High: 82°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 64° High: 79°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for storms.
AM Low: 63° High: 81°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday:Partly sunny with a slight chance for storms.
AM Low: 67° High: 79°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
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