Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog then midday showers
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Morning fog followed by midday light rain showers. It'll stay humid with temperatures in the middle 70s.
Clearing tonight with lows in the 60s, then brief sunshine on Friday before storms return Friday evening.
There may also be more wildfire smoke late today into Friday.
Morning and evening storms possible Saturday, plus humid and warmer. Only a slight chance of a lingering shower Sunday, then calmer early next week.
Today: Midday rain showers. Less than 0.25". Humid.
High: 76°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 67°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance storms by evening.
High: 78°
Wind: NE 5-15
Saturday: Morning and evening storms possible. Humid.
AM Low: 70° High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-15
Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 72° High: 82°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 67° High: 80°
Wind: N 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10