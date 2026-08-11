Milwaukee Weather: AM fog, midday storms
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Tuesday starts with the week's most significant weather threat as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moves across southern Wisconsin during the morning into early afternoon. Damaging wind gusts of 60-80 mph are possible, especially closer to the Illinois border, while torrential downpours could produce localized flash flooding. The storms should move out fairly quickly Tuesday afternoon, but the stalled front could help fire up another round of storms Wednesday. Things settle down late week with Friday looking quiet with near seasonal temperatures. Enjoy that break while it lasts because another system is expected to bring increasing shower and thunderstorm chances back to southern Wisconsin this weekend.
Today: 76 LAKE. Rain and thunderstorms likely. Humid.
High: 80°
Wind: VAR 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 68°
Wind: S 3-5
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and storms.
High: 82°
Wind: E 5-10
Thursday: 78 LAKE. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 68° High: 82°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny and cooler.
AM Low: 68° High: 76°
Wind: NE 5-10
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely.
AM Low: 64° High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 66° High: 82°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.