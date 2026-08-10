Milwaukee Weather: A stormy week ahead
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - The unsettled pattern hangs around for another couple of days, with scattered showers and storms possible through the week.
Another significant storm complex could roll across southern Wisconsin Tuesday morning into the afternoon, bringing heavy downpours and the potential for strong to severe wind gusts.
Exactly how Tuesday plays out will depend heavily on where the stalled frontal boundary sets up and what happens with earlier storms.
Things should gradually settle down as high pressure gives us a much-needed stretch of quieter and less humid weather Thursday and Friday. Enjoy it while it lasts because shower and thunderstorm chances return this weekend.
Today: 76 Lake. Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms possible.
High: 86°
Wind: NE-E 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Low: 66°
Wind: ESE 3-5
Tuesday: 76 Lake. Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler Lakeside.
AM Low: 68° High: 82°
Wind: SE 5-10
Thursday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler Lakeside.
AM Low: 66° High: 80°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: Partly cloudy. Cooler Lakeside.
AM Low: 64° High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler Lakeside.
AM Low: 64° High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.