Milwaukee Weather: Few storms tonight, daily chances ahead
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs
MILWAUKEE - Most t-storms overnight will stay in Illinois, but it is possible that a few cross the border. Areas of fog, especially near the lake. Temperatures in the 60s.
Humid on Monday with a chance for afternoon/evening t-storms, especially south of Milwaukee. Highs in the mid-80s inland, upper 70s near the lake.
We have daily chance for showers and t-storms through Saturday. HOWEVER, it will not be all day washouts and some storms may miss us to the south.
Stay up to date with the forecast as this week will be day-to-day in terms of t-storm placement and timing. Highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s all week. The jet stream is over us and will bring consistent small storm systems near us.
Overnight: Chance for t-storms, especially south of MKE. Foggy at times, especially near the lake.
Low: 68°
Dew point: 68°
Wind: VAR 5-10
Sunday: 78 Lake. Chance for PM T-Storms, mainly south of MKE.
High: 84° Inland, 78° Lake
Dew point: 70°
Wind: E 5-10
Monday: 78 Lake. Chance for t-storms. NOT all day rain.
AM Low: 67° High: 83° Inland, 78° Lake
Dew point: 70°
Wind: E 5-10
Tuesday: 78 Lake. Chance for t-storms. NOT all day rain.
AM Low: 68° High: 83° Inland, 78° Lake
Dew point: 67°
Wind: E 5-10
Wednesday: 77 Lake. Chance for t-storms. NOT all day rain.
AM Low: 66° High: 80° Inland, 77° Lake
Dew point: 64°
Wind: SE 5-10
Thursday: 77 Lake. Chance for t-storms. NOT all day rain.
AM Low: 67° High: 80° Inland, 77° Lake
Dew point: 65°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: 79 Lake. Chance for t-storms. NOT all day rain.
AM Low: 66° High: 82° Inland, 79° Lake
Dew point: 68°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
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