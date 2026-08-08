Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny Saturday, storms arrive Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with high temps in the low 80s. A shift in the winds out of the northwest will slightly lower dew points this afternoon.

Winds change back out of the south bringing more warm and muggy days ahead Sunday into early next week.

A blocking pattern in the jet stream in the southern United States will keep a more active set-up for the Midwest. Rain and storms favorable Sunday through Wednesday.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Exact timing and location of storms will be tricky due to a wobbling stationary front.

Today: Mostly Sunny

High: 83°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 64°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Chance rain and storms.

High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Chance rain and storms.

AM Low: 68° High: 82°

Wind: S 5-15

Tuesday: Chance rain and storms.

AM Low: 67° High: 80°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday:Slight chance rain and storms.

AM Low: 66° High: 79°

Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny

AM Low: 65° High: 76°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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