Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny Saturday, storms arrive Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with high temps in the low 80s. A shift in the winds out of the northwest will slightly lower dew points this afternoon.
Winds change back out of the south bringing more warm and muggy days ahead Sunday into early next week.
A blocking pattern in the jet stream in the southern United States will keep a more active set-up for the Midwest. Rain and storms favorable Sunday through Wednesday.
Heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Exact timing and location of storms will be tricky due to a wobbling stationary front.
Today: Mostly Sunny
High: 83°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 64°
Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: Chance rain and storms.
High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10
Monday: Chance rain and storms.
AM Low: 68° High: 82°
Wind: S 5-15
Tuesday: Chance rain and storms.
AM Low: 67° High: 80°
Wind: E 5-10
Wednesday:Slight chance rain and storms.
AM Low: 66° High: 79°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny
AM Low: 65° High: 76°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X